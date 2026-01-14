Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘A torture that never stops’: Sri Lanka failing survivors of conflict sexual violence, UN says

Conflict-related sexual violence in Sri Lanka remains largely unaddressed more than 15 years after the end of the civil war, with survivors still denied justice, recognition and reparations, according to a new report by the UN human rights office, OHCHR, on Tuesday.


