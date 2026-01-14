Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From a new flagship space telescope to lunar exploration, global cooperation – and competition – will make 2026 an exciting year for space

By Grant Tremblay, Federal Astrophysicist and External Relations Lead at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, Smithsonian Institution
The US, China, India, Europe and Japan all have exciting missions on the horizon in 2026. Many of them are collaborative feats.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
