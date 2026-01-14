Climate engineering would alter the oceans, reshaping marine life – our new study examines each method’s risks
By Kelsey Roberts, Post-Doctoral Scholar in Marine Ecology, Cornell University; UMass Dartmouth
Daniele Visioni, Assistant Professor of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Cornell University
Morgan Raven, Associate Professor of Marine Sciences, University of California, Santa Barbara
Tyler Rohr, ARC DECRA Fellow/Senior Lecturer, IMAS, University of Tasmania
Some methods being tried to counter climate change shift the ocean’s biology or chemistry. Others would deflect solar radiation. All have consequences for marine life.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 14, 2026