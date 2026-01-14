Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Evidence for link between digital technology use and teenage mental health problems is weak, our large study suggests

By Qiqi Cheng, Quantitative Research Associate, School of Environment, Education and Development, University of Manchester
Neil Humphrey, Professor of Psychology of Education, University of Manchester
The research found little evidence that time spent on social media or frequent gaming causes mental health problems in early-to-mid adolescence.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
