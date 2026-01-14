Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Convicted Former Guinean Official Dies in Prison

By Human Rights Watch
Col. Claude Pivi, Guinea’s former minister for presidential security and one of the men convicted in a landmark trial for rapes and killings committed in Guinea in 2009, reportedly died in custody in a hospital on January 6, 2026, of natural causes. Click to expand Image Col. Claude Pivi, Guinea’s former minister for presidential security, at Martyrs Square of Conakry on October 2, 2009. © 2009 Seyllou/AFP via Getty Images On July 31, 2024, a Guinean court issued a verdict for the September 28, 2009 massacre, in which security forces attacked peaceful demonstrators…


