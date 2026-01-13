Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Questions on September US Boat Strike

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrives to brief senators at the US Capitol, Washington DC, January 7, 2026. © 2026 Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Photo New reporting that US forces used an aircraft painted to appear civilian for a lethal strike on a boat in the Caribbean Sea on September 2, 2025—killing 11 people—raises new questions about the erosion of internal safeguards on US military operations.According to The New York Times, officials briefed on the strike said the aircraft had no visible military markings and carried its weapons concealed inside its fuselage.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran’s protests have spread across provinces, despite skepticism and concern among ethnic groups
~ The World Trade Organization is on life support. Will Trump’s new rules finish it off?
~ A ‘cosmic clock’ in tiny crystals has revealed the rise and fall of Australia’s ancient landscapes
~ Iran: ‘The killing of peaceful demonstrators must stop,’ UN rights chief says
~ What our love of ‘Heated Rivalry’ tells us about the state of queer sports in Canada
~ NZ’s health data hack needs a proper diagnosis – and a transparent treatment plan
~ How Ukraine is fighting environmental damage and building its resilience amid war
~ Trump’s attacks on the Federal Reserve risk fuelling US inflation and ending dollar dominance
~ How realistic is Mattel’s new autistic Barbie?
~ English lessons shouldn’t be an immigration test – why the UK’s new policy risks deepening exclusion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter