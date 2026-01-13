Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran’s protests have spread across provinces, despite skepticism and concern among ethnic groups

By Shukriya Bradost, Ph.D. Researcher, International Security and Foreign Policy, Virginia Tech
The demands of Iran’s ethnic minorities differ from many of those in Tehran, and they have reason to fear the return of the Pahlavi monarchy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New Questions on September US Boat Strike
~ The World Trade Organization is on life support. Will Trump’s new rules finish it off?
~ A ‘cosmic clock’ in tiny crystals has revealed the rise and fall of Australia’s ancient landscapes
~ Iran: ‘The killing of peaceful demonstrators must stop,’ UN rights chief says
~ What our love of ‘Heated Rivalry’ tells us about the state of queer sports in Canada
~ NZ’s health data hack needs a proper diagnosis – and a transparent treatment plan
~ How Ukraine is fighting environmental damage and building its resilience amid war
~ Trump’s attacks on the Federal Reserve risk fuelling US inflation and ending dollar dominance
~ How realistic is Mattel’s new autistic Barbie?
~ English lessons shouldn’t be an immigration test – why the UK’s new policy risks deepening exclusion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter