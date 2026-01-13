Tolerance.ca
A ‘cosmic clock’ in tiny crystals has revealed the rise and fall of Australia’s ancient landscapes

By Maximilian Dröllner, Adjunct Research Fellow, School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University; Georg-August-Universität Göttingen
Chris Kirkland, Professor of Geochronology, Curtin University
Milo Barham, Associate Professor, Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University
Australia’s iconic red landscapes have been home to Aboriginal culture and recorded in songlines for tens of thousands of years. But further clues on just how ancient this landscape is come from far beyond Earth: cosmic rays that leave telltale fingerprints inside minerals at Earth’s surface.

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
