Human Rights Observatory

How Ukraine is fighting environmental damage and building its resilience amid war

By Ievgeniia Kopytsia, Research Associate in the Law Faculty, University of Oxford
Russia’s war in my home country Ukraine has caused environmental damage on a vast scale. Roughly 2.4 million hectares of agricultural land – an area almost the size of Wales – are now littered with unexploded ordnance. Thousands of oil, chemical and ammunition facilities have also been damaged, releasing toxic substances into rivers, wetlands and the Black Sea.

The 2023 destruction of the Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River alone flooded 600 sq km of land,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
