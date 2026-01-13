Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

English lessons shouldn’t be an immigration test – why the UK’s new policy risks deepening exclusion

By Declan Flanagan, Lecturer in Applied Languages and Intercultural Studies, Dublin City University
Mike Chick, Professor of ESOL, University of South Wales
The UK government says tougher English rules will aid integration. Esol experts warn they risk turning language learning into a tool of exclusion.The Conversation


