Will Japan build nuclear weapons? Why China’s concerns are unfounded, for now

By Lewis Eves, Lecturer in the School of Politics and International Relations, University of Nottingham
Tensions are growing in east Asia. The threat of a Chinese attack on Taiwan persists and, in recent weeks, North Korea has been testing its long-range missile capabilities. Russia’s reorientation of ties from Europe towards Asia is also accelerating and the America First rhetoric of Donald Trump is raising questions about the commitment of the US president to his country’s east Asian allies.

In navigating this context, Japan has returned to one of its recurring national…The Conversation


© The Conversation
