Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why unlocking Venezuelan oil won’t mean much for US energy prices

By Amy Myers Jaffe, Director, Energy, Climate Justice, and Sustainability Lab, and Research Professor, New York University; Tufts University
In the wake of U.S. forces’ arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, U.S. President Donald Trump has said the U.S. is taking over Venezuelan oil production.

In addition, the U.S. has blockaded Venezuelan oil exports for a few weeks and seized…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: ‘The killing of peaceful demonstrators must stop,’ UN rights chief says
~ What our love of ‘Heated Rivalry’ tells us about the state of queer sports in Canada
~ NZ’s health data hack needs a proper diagnosis – and a transparent treatment plan
~ How Ukraine is fighting environmental damage and building its resilience amid war
~ Trump’s attacks on the Federal Reserve risk fuelling US inflation and ending dollar dominance
~ How realistic is Mattel’s new autistic Barbie?
~ English lessons shouldn’t be an immigration test – why the UK’s new policy risks deepening exclusion
~ Jair Bolsonaro had surgery for his hiccups. How to know when hiccups need medical intervention
~ The academic study of politics is failing disabled people – with real-world consequences
~ AI could be your next line manager
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2026 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS