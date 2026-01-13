Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Colombian border is one of the biggest obstacles to building a new Venezuela

By Sally Sharif, Lecturer in Political Science, University of British Columbia
The Colombia-Venezuela border has long fuelled cycles of violence in Colombia. It’s now the main sticking point in any Venezuelan efforts to transition to democracy and the rule of law.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The making and breaking of Uganda: an interview with scholar Mahmood Mamdani
~ Martin Luther King Jr. was ahead of his time in pushing for universal basic income
~ Slanguage: How ‘6-7’ makes sense even though it means nothing
~ How hands-on textile work inspires creativity and growth
~ Ukraine war: UN appeals for $2.3 billion to support aid teams’ ‘heroic work’
~ South Korea: Death penalty call for ex-President Yoon a step backward for human rights
~ UK Government Seeks to Restrict Protests, Including Some Against Pharmaceutical Companies
~ The use of military force in Iran could backfire for Washington
~ Indoor air pollution is a global health issue, not just a domestic heating one
~ What can technology do to stop AI-generated sexualised images?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter