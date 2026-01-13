Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: Death penalty call for ex-President Yoon a step backward for human rights

By Amnesty International
Responding to prosecutors seeking the death penalty for former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over his imposition of martial law in December 2024, Amnesty International’s Chiara Sangiorgio said: “No one is above the law, including a former president, but seeking the death penalty is a step backward. The death penalty is an inherently cruel, […] The post South Korea: Death penalty call for ex-President Yoon a step backward for human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
