Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Government Seeks to Restrict Protests, Including Some Against Pharmaceutical Companies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) bill on January 15, 2022 in London, UK.  © 2022 Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images UK lawmakers are set to vote on January 14 on a proposed amendment to the Public Order Act 2023 (POA) that would classify “life sciences” facilities as “key national infrastructure.” If adopted, the change, which is drafted in vague and broad language, would expose people who organize or participate in protests near a wide range of sites to criminal penalties of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The making and breaking of Uganda: an interview with scholar Mahmood Mamdani
~ The Colombian border is one of the biggest obstacles to building a new Venezuela
~ Martin Luther King Jr. was ahead of his time in pushing for universal basic income
~ Slanguage: How ‘6-7’ makes sense even though it means nothing
~ How hands-on textile work inspires creativity and growth
~ Ukraine war: UN appeals for $2.3 billion to support aid teams’ ‘heroic work’
~ South Korea: Death penalty call for ex-President Yoon a step backward for human rights
~ The use of military force in Iran could backfire for Washington
~ Indoor air pollution is a global health issue, not just a domestic heating one
~ What can technology do to stop AI-generated sexualised images?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter