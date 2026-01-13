The book that changed my mind – 12 experts share a perspective-shifting read
By Mark Lorch, Professor of Science Communication and Chemistry, University of Hull
Alina Patelli, Senior Lecturer in Computer Science, Aston University
Ana M Queirós, Ocean Challenge Lead: Climate Change, Plymouth Marine Laboratory
Anna Bedenk-Smith, Lecturer in Human Geography, University of Lincoln
Benjamin Curtis, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy and Ethics, Nottingham Trent University
Eva Wennås Brante, Associate Professor in Educational Sciences, Malmö University
Jack Fennell, Lecturer in English, School of English, Irish and Communication, University of Limerick
Jonathan Fisk, PhD Candidate in Law, University of York
Laura Stephenson, Senior Lecturer in Film, University of Westminster
Makayla Lewis, Senior Lecturer in Computer Science (User Experience Design), Kingston University
Michael Strange, Associate Professor of International Relations, Malmö University
Viren Swami, Professor of Social Psychology, Anglia Ruskin University
We asked 11 academic experts to share the book that challenged their assumptions and changed their thinking in a lasting way.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 13, 2026