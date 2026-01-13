Small businesses say they aren’t planning to hire many recent graduates for entry-level jobs – here’s why
By Murugan Anandarajan, Professor of Decision Sciences and Management Information Systems, Drexel University
Cuneyt Gozu, Associate Clinical Professor of Organizational Behavior, Drexel University
David Prisco, Director, Center for Career Readiness, Drexel University
College students should be more intentional when preparing for the job market, and could consider internships and short-term jobs to help them get ahead.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 13, 2026