Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wars without clear purpose erode presidential legacies, and Trump risks political consequences with further military action in Venezuela

By Charles Walldorf, Professor of Politics and International Affairs, Wake Forest University
President Donald Trump should take notice: From Lyndon Johnson to George W. Bush, history shows leaders often pay a high political price when wars they start or expand become unpopular.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UK Government Seeks to Restrict Protests, Including Some Against Pharmaceutical Companies
~ The use of military force in Iran could backfire for Washington
~ Indoor air pollution is a global health issue, not just a domestic heating one
~ What can technology do to stop AI-generated sexualised images?
~ Why strict diets are a bad idea for long-term weight loss
~ The book that changed my mind – 12 experts share a perspective-shifting read
~ Colorado ranks among the highest states in the country for flu – an emergency room physician describes why the 2025-26 flu season is hitting hard
~ Small businesses say they aren’t planning to hire many recent graduates for entry-level jobs – here’s why
~ Nearly half of Detroit seniors spend at least 30% of their income on housing costs − even as real estate values fall
~ 3 ways US actions in Venezuela violated international law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter