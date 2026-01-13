Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

3 ways US actions in Venezuela violated international law

By Mary Ellen O'Connell, Professor of Law and International Peace Studies, University of Notre Dame
A scholar of international law breaks down what exactly about US military action against Venezuela and the capture of its head of state is unlawful.The Conversation


