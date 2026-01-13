Tolerance.ca
Research institutions tout the value of scholarship that crosses disciplines – but academia pushes interdisciplinary researchers out

By Bruce Weinberg, Professor of Economics, The Ohio State University
Enrico Berkes, Assistant Professor of Economics, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Monica Marion, Ph.D. Candidate in Folklore and Complex Networks and Systems, Indiana University
Staša Milojević, Professor of Informatics, Indiana University
Researchers who focus on one specialty are more likely to rise through the academic ranks, even though wicked societal problems require crosscutting work to solve.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
