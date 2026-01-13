Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Masterclass in poor governance’: what was the board’s role in the end of Adelaide Writers Week?

By Kim Goodwin, Lecturer in Arts Management and Human Resources, The University of Melbourne
This afternoon, Adelaide Writers Week was cancelled for 2026 – less than a week after Palestinian-Australian writer Randa Abdel-Fattah was disinvited by the Adelaide Festival board. This came despite the “strongest opposition” from Writers Week director Louise Adler, who resigned this morning. The board has announced its remaining members will step down today, too. (One exception is the Adelaide City Council representative, who will stay on until their term expires on February 2.)

Adler calls the cancellation “no surprise”. She told…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saudi Arabia: Record Number of Executions in 2025
~ Justice Elusive for UN Experts Murdered in DR Congo
~ Why do educated people fall for conspiracy theories? It could be narcissism
~ DOJ criminal probe highlights risk of Fed losing independence – a central bank scholar explains what’s at stake
~ View from The Hill: Kevin Rudd, a controversial energy ball as ambassador to US, quits early
~ Three early January polls have Labor down, but disagree on One Nation’s vote
~ This is the playbook the Iranian regime uses to crack down on protests – but will it work this time?
~ A centuries-old debate on how reptiles keep evolving skin bones is finally settled
~ How social media is channeling popular discontent in Iran during ongoing period of domestic unrest
~ The Pout-Pout Fish visually exemplifies contemporary animation – but something is lost in translation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter