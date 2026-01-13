Tolerance.ca
Saudi Arabia: Record Number of Executions in 2025

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Al-Safat Square, a location where public executions used to take place, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, August 18, 2022. © 2022 Johannes Sadek/dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images (Beirut) – Saudi authorities executed at least 356 people in 2025, setting a new record in the country for the highest number of executions in one year since monitoring began, Human Rights Watch said today. This is the second year in a row that Saudi authorities have set a new execution record, with 345 registered in 2024. “The close of 2025 crystallized a horrifying trend in Saudi Arabia…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
