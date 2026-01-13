Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Justice Elusive for UN Experts Murdered in DR Congo

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zaida Catalán and Michael Sharp. © Instagram/Zaida Catalán; John Sharp In March 2017, grainy video footage revealed that armed men walked Zaida Catalán, a 36-year-old Swede, and Michael Sharp, a 34-year-old American, through a savanna, sat them down and shot them. The brutal murders of the two United Nations investigators—and the disappearance of their Congolese interpreter and the three motorbike drivers who accompanied them—sent shockwaves across the Democratic Republic of Congo and the broader international community, especially among researchers and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saudi Arabia: Record Number of Executions in 2025
~ Why do educated people fall for conspiracy theories? It could be narcissism
~ DOJ criminal probe highlights risk of Fed losing independence – a central bank scholar explains what’s at stake
~ View from The Hill: Kevin Rudd, a controversial energy ball as ambassador to US, quits early
~ Three early January polls have Labor down, but disagree on One Nation’s vote
~ This is the playbook the Iranian regime uses to crack down on protests – but will it work this time?
~ A centuries-old debate on how reptiles keep evolving skin bones is finally settled
~ How social media is channeling popular discontent in Iran during ongoing period of domestic unrest
~ The Pout-Pout Fish visually exemplifies contemporary animation – but something is lost in translation
~ Did NZ’s sweeping health reforms deliver on their promise? 3 years on, the verdict is mixed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter