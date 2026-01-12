Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

DOJ criminal probe highlights risk of Fed losing independence – a central bank scholar explains what’s at stake

By Cristina Bodea, Professor of Political Science, Michigan State University
The Department of Justice’s decision to open a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has reignited concern over the independence of the central bank.

In unusually blunt remarks, Powell described the unprecedented probe as part of a political attack by the White House over the Fed's refusal…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
