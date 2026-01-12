Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Pout-Pout Fish visually exemplifies contemporary animation – but something is lost in translation

By Ari Chand, Senior Lecturer in Illustration and Animation, Adelaide University ; University of Newcastle
Adapting the much beloved and best-selling picture book series The Pout-Pout Fish is no easy feat.

Staying core to the source material, the new Australian animated movie follows surly Mr Fish (Nick Offerman) as he goes on a journey with youthful and bombastic leafy sea dragon Pip (Nina Oyama) to have a wish granted by the mysterious Shimmer (Jordan Sparks).

The film is one of emotional self-discovery. It uses a classic narrative structure that introduces obstacles, a wide variety of side characters,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A centuries-old debate on how reptiles keep evolving skin bones is finally settled
~ How social media is channeling popular discontent in Iran during ongoing period of domestic unrest
~ Did NZ’s sweeping health reforms deliver on their promise? 3 years on, the verdict is mixed
~ Venezuela: UN independent investigators call for immediate release of all political prisoners
~ UN World Court begins landmark hearings on Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
~ Yes, those big touchscreens in cars are dangerous and buttons are coming back
~ How do airlines set bag and weight limits? An ex-pilot explains new changes on the way
~ What is the global water cycle and how is it amplifying climate disasters?
~ What causes ‘extreme morning sickness’? What we know, don’t know and suspect about hyperemesis gravidarum
~ Could Heated Rivalry bring a whole new fanbase to ice hockey – and can the sport embrace them?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter