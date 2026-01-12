Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN World Court begins landmark hearings on Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar

Public hearings opened on Monday at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a landmark case brought by the Gambia against Myanmar, alleging violations of the Genocide Convention over the military’s treatment of the Rohingya minority.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela: UN independent investigators call for immediate release of all political prisoners
~ Yes, those big touchscreens in cars are dangerous and buttons are coming back
~ How do airlines set bag and weight limits? An ex-pilot explains new changes on the way
~ What is the global water cycle and how is it amplifying climate disasters?
~ What causes ‘extreme morning sickness’? What we know, don’t know and suspect about hyperemesis gravidarum
~ Could Heated Rivalry bring a whole new fanbase to ice hockey – and can the sport embrace them?
~ It takes many ghosts to make a story: how Maggie O'Farrell’s Hamnet takes from – and mistakes – Shakespeare
~ Thomas Hardy’s Jude the Obscure criticised university elitism – it still rings true today
~ The solar boom has a dirty secret. Here’s how to avoid another mountain of waste that can’t be recycled
~ Iran protests 2026: our surveys show Iranians agree more on regime change than what might come next
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter