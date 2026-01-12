Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What causes ‘extreme morning sickness’? What we know, don’t know and suspect about hyperemesis gravidarum

By Karin Hammarberg, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, Global and Women's Health, School of Public Health & Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Most women experience some nausea and vomiting in early pregnancy.

Although this is called morning sickness, it can happen at any time of day. Up to 80% of women report nausea and vomiting throughout the day.

While morning sickness is unpleasant and can be incapacitating, milder forms are usually manageable and often get better after the first three months of pregnancy.

But around one…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela: UN independent investigators call for immediate release of all political prisoners
~ UN World Court begins landmark hearings on Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
~ Yes, those big touchscreens in cars are dangerous and buttons are coming back
~ How do airlines set bag and weight limits? An ex-pilot explains new changes on the way
~ What is the global water cycle and how is it amplifying climate disasters?
~ Could Heated Rivalry bring a whole new fanbase to ice hockey – and can the sport embrace them?
~ It takes many ghosts to make a story: how Maggie O'Farrell’s Hamnet takes from – and mistakes – Shakespeare
~ Thomas Hardy’s Jude the Obscure criticised university elitism – it still rings true today
~ The solar boom has a dirty secret. Here’s how to avoid another mountain of waste that can’t be recycled
~ Iran protests 2026: our surveys show Iranians agree more on regime change than what might come next
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter