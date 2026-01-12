Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran protests 2026: our surveys show Iranians agree more on regime change than what might come next

By Ammar Maleki, Assistant Professor, Public Law and Governance, Tilburg University
Pooyan Tamimi Arab, Associate Professor of Secular and Religious Studies, Utrecht University
Iranians have shown a willingness to pay a devastating price for political change, as protest has consistently been met by the Islamic Republic with violence and mass killing. The death toll since Iranians took to the streets on December 28 has reportedly passed 500, with more than 10,000 arrested. Incoming reports put the casualty count much higher.

A clear majority of Iranians do not want…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
