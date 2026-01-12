Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Manchester United’s problems run deeper than another managerial sacking

By Dan Plumley, Principal Lecturer in Sport Finance, Sheffield Hallam University
Leon Davis, Senior Lecturer in Management, University of Chester
At its peak in the 1990s and 2000s, Manchester United was the reference point in professional club football around the globe. It set the commercial agenda, dominated the game domestically and projected power far beyond the pitch. That era now feels distant – not because ambition has faded, but because competence in execution has.

Manchester United’s latest chapter, the sacking of manager Ruben…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
