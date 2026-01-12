Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Your body clock matters for brain health in later life – and could even be linked to dementia risk

By Eef Hogervorst, Professor of Biological Psychology, Loughborough University
Inside the body, a 24-hour rhythm, known as the circadian rhythm, quietly coordinates when we sleep, wake, eat and recover. This internal timing system helps keep organs and hormones working in sync. When it becomes disrupted, the effects may extend well beyond poor sleep, with growing evidence suggesting consequences for long-term brain health.

A large 2025 study of more than 2,000 people with an average age of 79 found that those with a strong circadian rhythm had an almost halved risk of developing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bob Weir: the Grateful Dead co-founder reinvented rhythm guitar and the art of the jam
~ Why Greenland’s vast natural resources won’t necessarily translate into huge profits
~ Manchester United’s problems run deeper than another managerial sacking
~ Will new rules for drivers in England prevent deaths on the road?
~ Winter’s natural wonders: seven tips to entice you outside and dose yourself up with joy
~ What Mark Carney’s China trip could mean for the future of Canadian-Chinese relations
~ Lessons from Palestine: Understanding the resistance of educators and students in times of crisis
~ Venezuela’s oil industry has flailed under government control – Mexico and Brazil have had more success with nationalizing
~ The economics of climate risk ignores the value of natural habitats
~ The Norwegian 4x4 Hiit workout is a favourite among athletes and actress Jessica Biel – here’s why it’s so beneficial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter