Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Will new rules for drivers in England prevent deaths on the road?

By Sally Kyd, Professor of Law, University of Leicester
Driving is the one activity carried out by three-quarters of adults in England which has a risk of killing or being killed. But society seems to accept the risks associated with car travel.

As transport secretary Heidi Alexander notes, we would never accept four people a day dying in train or plane…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
