Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Mark Carney’s China trip could mean for the future of Canadian-Chinese relations

By Ye Xue, Research Fellow, China Institute, University of Alberta
Mark Carney’s trip to China is aimed at breaking the ice between Canada and China after years of a frosty relationship.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
