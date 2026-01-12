Lessons from Palestine: Understanding the resistance of educators and students in times of crisis
By Emmanuelle Khoury, Associate professor, School of Social Work, Université de Montréal
Aline Bogossian, Associate Professor, School of Social Work, Université de Montréal
Caron Roxane, Professeure en travail social, Université de Montréal
Rola Koubeissy, Professeure adjointe, Département de Psychopédagogie et d’andragogie, Université de Montréal
Many educators and students living through war and displacement carry difficult emotions into classrooms, but they can also transform them into acts of care and resistance. To understand this, we need to understand their emotional states at a granular level.
Since January 2024, we have been collaborating on a project with the dean and professors at the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Ibn Sina College in Nablus, Palestine, with support from
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 12, 2026