The economics of climate risk ignores the value of natural habitats

By Narmin Nahidi, Assistant Professor in Finance, University of Exeter
When Hurricane Delta hit Mexico’s Caribbean coast in 2020, insurance payouts were released within days – not to rebuild hotels or roads, but to repair coral reefs.

In the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, reefs are insured and restoration is taken care of by a local trust. After storms, payouts fund rapid restoration so reefs can keep doing their job: breaking up waves so they don’t erode the shore, reducing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
