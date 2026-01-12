Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Norwegian 4x4 Hiit workout is a favourite among athletes and actress Jessica Biel – here’s why it’s so beneficial

By Paul Hough, Lecturer Sport & Exercise Physiology , University of Westminster
Lack of time is often the main reason people don’t exercise regularly. But a type of interval workout recently popularised by actress Jessica Biel could be the solution – with research showing it can improve fitness faster than traditional, steady-pace workouts, such as jogging or cycling.

The Norwegian 4x4 workout has traditionally been used by athletes. It’s a form of high-intensity interval training (Hiit) that involves four-minute sets of very intense cardio exercise, followed by three minutes of very light exercise.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela’s oil industry has flailed under government control – Mexico and Brazil have had more success with nationalizing
~ The economics of climate risk ignores the value of natural habitats
~ What January taught George Orwell about control and resistance
~ Why the mad artistic genius trope doesn’t stand up to scientific scrutiny
~ What Cubans want – and what they are bracing for, following Trump’s threats
~ Trump lawsuits seek to muzzle media, posing serious threat to free press
~ What is below Earth, since space is present in every direction?
~ Financial case for college remains strong, but universities need to add creative thinking to their curriculum
~ Eating less ultraprocessed food supports healthier aging, new research shows
~ Saudi-UAE bust-up over Yemen was only a matter of time − and reflects wider rift over vision for the region
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter