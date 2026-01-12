Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eating less ultraprocessed food supports healthier aging, new research shows

By Moul Dey, Professor of Nutrition Science, South Dakota State University
Older adults whose diets consisted of only 15% ultraprocessed foods – rather than the usual 50% – had lower weight, insulin and cholesterol.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
