Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stablecoins are gaining ground as digital currency in Africa: how to avoid risks

By Iwa Salami, Professor of Law, University of East London
A notification popped up on my LinkedIn the other day. Africans were doing a traditional celebratory dance at the Africa Stablecoin summit in Johannesburg.

The picture gave me a sinking feeling.

Why? While stablecoins can advance financial inclusion in Africa, could this celebration mark the potential transfer of monetary sovereignty from African economies to the economy issuing the most coveted currency-denominated stablecoin?

Stablecoins are crypto-assets or digital currencies designed to maintain…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela’s oil industry has flailed under government control – Mexico and Brazil have had more success with nationalizing
~ The economics of climate risk ignores the value of natural habitats
~ The Norwegian 4x4 Hiit workout is a favourite among athletes and actress Jessica Biel – here’s why it’s so beneficial
~ What January taught George Orwell about control and resistance
~ Why the mad artistic genius trope doesn’t stand up to scientific scrutiny
~ What Cubans want – and what they are bracing for, following Trump’s threats
~ Trump lawsuits seek to muzzle media, posing serious threat to free press
~ What is below Earth, since space is present in every direction?
~ Financial case for college remains strong, but universities need to add creative thinking to their curriculum
~ Eating less ultraprocessed food supports healthier aging, new research shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter