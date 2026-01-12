Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
High cholesterol and insulin resistance are rising among young South Africans – what that means for public health

By Themba Titus Sigudu, Lecturer, University of the Witwatersrand
In a small mining town in South Africa’s Limpopo province, young people are showing worrying signs of diseases that were once thought to affect only older adults.

These include type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and insulin resistance. This is not unique to Limpopo or South Africa. It reflects a global trend, where young adults in many low- and middle-income countries are increasingly experiencing early-onset metabolic diseases due to rapid urbanisation, lifestyle changes,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
