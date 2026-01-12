Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Protect Children from Crimes Against Humanity

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sudanese refugee children from Darfur fly a handmade kite inside the Touloum refugee camp in Wadi Fira province, eastern Chad, November 30, 2025. © 2025 Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters Murder, rape, torture, slavery: children are targeted for these and other crimes against humanity that occur in widespread or systematic attacks on civilian populations. Crimes against humanity may damage children’s physical and psychosocial development even more severely than adults’ and cause harm throughout their lives. Unlike for war crimes and genocide, there is no dedicated international…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
