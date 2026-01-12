Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

CPR on TV is often inaccurate – but watching characters jump to the rescue can still save real lives

By Beth Hoffman, Assistant Professor of Behavioral and Community Health Sciences, University of Pittsburgh
TV shows can be misleading when it comes to educating viewers on hands-only CPR, along with who experiences cardiac arrest and where.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Protect Children from Crimes Against Humanity
~ Lebanon: Year Since Poet Unlawfully Extradited to UAE
~ A voice for the unheard in Myanmar: From the Rakhine coast to the frontlines of truth
~ DR Congo: Surge in Conflict-Related Sexual Violence
~ US Retreat from Global Climate Cooperation Threatens Rights
~ Venezuela’s leader may be gone, but his regime remains – with a new chief in Washington
~ Can the China-Australia relationship stay on track in 2026? This is how experts in China see it
~ An Antarctic ‘polar thriller’ and a neurodivergent novel imagine a climate changed future
~ Beauty in ordinary things: why this Japanese folk craft movement still matters 100 years on
~ NZ’s low productivity is often blamed on businesses staying small. That could be a strength in 2026
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter