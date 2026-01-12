Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A voice for the unheard in Myanmar: From the Rakhine coast to the frontlines of truth

By Exile Hub
"We decided to present the resilience of female journalists across Myanmar who are working in war-torn areas, rather than focusing solely on our own story."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
