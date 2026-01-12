Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Retreat from Global Climate Cooperation Threatens Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Climate activists hold signs during a press conference with House Democrats on COP30 and climate issues outside the US Capitol November 13, 2025. © 2025 Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images The Trump administration this week announced its intention to withdraw the United States from over 60 international organizations, conventions, and treaties, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the UN’s leading climate science body. The move comes amid a broader retreat…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DR Congo: Surge in Conflict-Related Sexual Violence
~ Venezuela’s leader may be gone, but his regime remains – with a new chief in Washington
~ Can the China-Australia relationship stay on track in 2026? This is how experts in China see it
~ An Antarctic ‘polar thriller’ and a neurodivergent novel imagine a climate changed future
~ Beauty in ordinary things: why this Japanese folk craft movement still matters 100 years on
~ NZ’s low productivity is often blamed on businesses staying small. That could be a strength in 2026
~ Meet the springtails: little-known fantastic beasts that live everywhere on Earth
~ Not just ‘eunuchs’ or sex workers: in ancient Mesopotamia, gender-diverse people held positions of power
~ The antisemitism debate is already a political minefield. The royal commission must rise above it
~ Why eating disorders are more common among LGBTQIA+ people and what can help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter