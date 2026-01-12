Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela’s leader may be gone, but his regime remains – with a new chief in Washington

By Luis Gómez Romero, Senior Lecturer in Human Rights, Constitutional Law and Legal Theory, University of Wollongong
The interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, is consolidating her power and has signalled a willingness to work with the Trump administration.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
