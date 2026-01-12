Can the China-Australia relationship stay on track in 2026? This is how experts in China see it
By Guangyi Pan, Lecturer in International Political Studies at the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, UNSW Canberra, UNSW Sydney
Edward Sing Yue Chan, Postdoctoral Fellow in China Studies, Australian National University
Some Chinese scholars say a stable relationship does not necessarily mean a friendly one. Yet, most agree Australia is viewing ties with China more pragmatically.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 11, 2026