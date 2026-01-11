Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beauty in ordinary things: why this Japanese folk craft movement still matters 100 years on

By Penny Bailey, Lecturer in Japanese Studies, The University of Queensland
On January 10 1926, Yanagi Sōetsu and the potters Hamada Shōji and Kawai Kanjirō sat talking excitedly late into the night at a temple on Mt Kōya, in Japan’s Wakayama Prefecture.

They were debating how best to honour the beauty of simple, everyday Japanese crafts. Out of that conversation came a new word, mingei, and a plan to found The Japan Folk Crafts Museum in Tokyo. Later, Yanagi would describe what emerged that night as “a new standard of beauty”.

A century on, Yanagi’s ideas feel strikingly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NZ’s low productivity is often blamed on businesses staying small. That could be a strength in 2026
~ Meet the springtails: little-known fantastic beasts that live everywhere on Earth
~ Not just ‘eunuchs’ or sex workers: in ancient Mesopotamia, gender-diverse people held positions of power
~ The antisemitism debate is already a political minefield. The royal commission must rise above it
~ Why eating disorders are more common among LGBTQIA+ people and what can help
~ Modern rock wallabies seem to survive by sticking together in small areas. Fossils show they need to travel
~ Is it okay to feel ‘schadenfreude’ at work? Here’s how to navigate this complex emotion
~ The epic novel runs amok in Omar Musa’s Fierceland
~ Rain one minute, heatwave the next. How climate ‘whiplash’ drives unpredictable fire weather
~ Your say: week beginning January 12
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter