Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
NZ’s low productivity is often blamed on businesses staying small. That could be a strength in 2026

By Rod McNaughton, Professor of Entrepreneurship, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Globally, specialised small firms are demonstrating the power of being better, not bigger. NZ could capitalise on the trend if it adjusts some long-held assumptions.The Conversation


~ Beauty in ordinary things: why this Japanese folk craft movement still matters 100 years on
~ Meet the springtails: little-known fantastic beasts that live everywhere on Earth
~ Not just ‘eunuchs’ or sex workers: in ancient Mesopotamia, gender-diverse people held positions of power
~ The antisemitism debate is already a political minefield. The royal commission must rise above it
~ Why eating disorders are more common among LGBTQIA+ people and what can help
~ Modern rock wallabies seem to survive by sticking together in small areas. Fossils show they need to travel
~ Is it okay to feel ‘schadenfreude’ at work? Here’s how to navigate this complex emotion
~ The epic novel runs amok in Omar Musa’s Fierceland
~ Rain one minute, heatwave the next. How climate ‘whiplash’ drives unpredictable fire weather
~ Your say: week beginning January 12
