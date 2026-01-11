Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meet the springtails: little-known fantastic beasts that live everywhere on Earth

By Mark Stevens, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Biological Sciences, Adelaide University
Cyrille D’Haese, Entomologist, Sorbonne Université
In virtually every piece of land on Earth – from near the summit of Mount Everest to Antarctica to caves nearly 2,000 metres underground – live tiny critters that have shaped the health of our planet for hundreds of millions of years.

They are known as springtails – an ancient group of invertebrates that evolved along with mosses and lichens dating back to more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Beauty in ordinary things: why this Japanese folk craft movement still matters 100 years on
~ NZ’s low productivity is often blamed on businesses staying small. That could be a strength in 2026
~ Not just ‘eunuchs’ or sex workers: in ancient Mesopotamia, gender-diverse people held positions of power
~ The antisemitism debate is already a political minefield. The royal commission must rise above it
~ Why eating disorders are more common among LGBTQIA+ people and what can help
~ Modern rock wallabies seem to survive by sticking together in small areas. Fossils show they need to travel
~ Is it okay to feel ‘schadenfreude’ at work? Here’s how to navigate this complex emotion
~ The epic novel runs amok in Omar Musa’s Fierceland
~ Rain one minute, heatwave the next. How climate ‘whiplash’ drives unpredictable fire weather
~ Your say: week beginning January 12
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter