Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why eating disorders are more common among LGBTQIA+ people and what can help

By Kai Schweizer, PhD Candidate in Youth Mental Health, The University of Western Australia; The Kids Research Institute
Those in the LGBTQIA+ community have much higher rates of eating disorders than the general population, especially trans and non-binary people.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The antisemitism debate is already a political minefield. The royal commission must rise above it
~ Modern rock wallabies seem to survive by sticking together in small areas. Fossils show they need to travel
~ Is it okay to feel ‘schadenfreude’ at work? Here’s how to navigate this complex emotion
~ The epic novel runs amok in Omar Musa’s Fierceland
~ Rain one minute, heatwave the next. How climate ‘whiplash’ drives unpredictable fire weather
~ Your say: week beginning January 12
~ UN chief ‘shocked’ by reports of excessive force against protesters in Iran
~ NASA’s Pandora telescope will study stars in detail to learn about the exoplanets orbiting them
~ ‘Heated Rivalry’ shows how queer joy can disrupt hockey’s culture of masculinity
~ I used AI chatbots as a source of news for a month, and they were unreliable and erroneous
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter