Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NASA’s Pandora telescope will study stars in detail to learn about the exoplanets orbiting them

By Daniel Apai, Associate Dean for Research and Professor of Astronomy and Planetary Sciences, University of Arizona
The findings from Pandora will complement data from the James Webb Space Telescope to give astronomers more insight into stars and planets outside our solar system.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Heated Rivalry’ shows how queer joy can disrupt hockey’s culture of masculinity
~ I used AI chatbots as a source of news for a month, and they were unreliable and erroneous
~ Cyclone Senyar: Why hazards continue to turn into disasters in Indonesia
~ 4 ways to empower students to spark social change
~ Africa’s climate finance rules are growing, but they’re weakly enforced – new research
~ Nigeria and South Africa plan to boost fossil fuel production, risking their climate change pledges
~ The G20 was built to stabilise the world’s economy – but it’s failed on climate, debt and inequality
~ Ghanaian celebrities are dealing with mental illness stigma behind closed doors – why speaking up matters
~ Pakistan seeks justice for environmental harm through climate litigation
~ Fact-finding mission urges Iran to end protest violence and restore internet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter