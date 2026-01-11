Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa’s climate finance rules are growing, but they’re weakly enforced – new research

By Paola D'Orazio, Associate Professor, IÉSEG School of Management
Climate change is no longer just about melting ice or hotter summers. It is also a financial problem. Droughts, floods, storms and heatwaves damage crops, factories and infrastructure. At the same time, the global push to cut greenhouse gas emissions creates risks for countries that depend on oil, gas or coal.

These pressures can destabilise…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria and South Africa plan to boost fossil fuel production, risking their climate change pledges
~ The G20 was built to stabilise the world’s economy – but it’s failed on climate, debt and inequality
~ Ghanaian celebrities are dealing with mental illness stigma behind closed doors – why speaking up matters
~ Pakistan seeks justice for environmental harm through climate litigation
~ Fact-finding mission urges Iran to end protest violence and restore internet
~ Damn the torpedoes! Trump ditches a crucial climate treaty as he moves to dismantle America’s climate protections
~ Homebound: A Return Home, and to the Ghosts We Carry
~ ‘Homebound’ offers a tender, devastating tale of friendship, marginalisation, and India’s caste system
~ South Sudan: Increase in abductions and sexual violence ‘unacceptable’
~ US: Minneapolis Killing by ICE Unjustified
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter